 
Oxfam's 'Empty Shop' opens its doors in Brussels
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    The NGO Oxfam opened "The Empty Shop' in Brussels on Thursday. The Empty Shop had previously been open in Brussels in 2017. Credit: The Empty Shop/Facebook.

    Run by Oxfam, the ‘Empty Shop’, where everything that goes on sale is donated by the public, opened its doors in Brussels on Thursday.

    Located at 88 to 90 Rue de Flandre in central Brussels, the ‘Empty Shop’ opens with empty shelves. It relies on Belgian fashion labels and other brands to donate unsold products and the public to donate clothes and objects.

    “In accordance with the principle of the Empty Shop, we start with an empty store, which we fill with designer clothes and designer objects that are donated to us,” said Oxfam project manager Eva Vervecken, reports De Standaard.

    “They don’t have to be big brands, as long as they are high-quality products,” added Vervecken.

    The ‘Empty Shop’ will host an event on Thursday from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM to celebrate the opening of the shop. Over 200 people have expressed interest in attending on the event’s Facebook page.

    This is the second time that the ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels. In 2017, the shop raised nearly €32,000, all of which went towards funding Oxfam’s projects abroad.

    The shop is set to close its doors on 16 November.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

