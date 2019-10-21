 
Low turnout for march against release of infamous serial paedophile Dutroux
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Low turnout for march against release of infamous...
Child services ready to help children of Belgian...
Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars...
Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion...
“Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Low turnout for march against release of infamous serial paedophile Dutroux
    Child services ready to help children of Belgian jihadists
    Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars
    Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
    “Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next year
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    Private investigators to check if people have properties abroad to be hired by Flemish government
    Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds of voting
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit
    Belgian cancer patients completely reimbursed for egg-freezing procedures
    One of the world’s ‘most beautiful beaches’ hit by oil spill
    4 in 10 Belgians don’t protect access to their smartphone
    Christine Lagarde formally appointed European Central Bank president
    UK Parliament postpones vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
    Mystical research, seeking perfection and helping the poor: How a modern-day Beguines community was formed in the heart of Brussels
    Dialogue on further EU enlargement must continue, says Charles Michel
    Residents in Brussels want more 30 km/h zones
    G20 debate Facebook’s new cryptocurrency initiative
    Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a response to climate change
    View more

    Low turnout for march against release of infamous serial paedophile Dutroux

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    a Black March to protest against the potential conditional release of serial paedophile Marc Dutroux and his accomplice gathered around 400 people in Brussels. Credit: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/Belga

    Hundreds of people took part in a protest over the potential release of infamous serial paedophile Marc Dutroux and of a key accomplice, less than half of what organisers expected.

    While organisers of the Black March expected a massive turnout of 200,000, around 400 people departed from Brussels Gare du Nord on Sunday afternoon, according to figures released by Brussels police.

    The march was slated for 20 October, in a symbolic choice by organisers to mark the anniversary of a White March, which saw over 300,000 people march through Brussels in 1996 to commemorate the victims of Dutroux and accomplices Michel Lelièvre.

    The Black March was organised in response to news that a court had approved a request of conditional release by Michel Lelièvre, whose 25-year prison sentence for his involvement in the criminal case is nearing its end.

    Lelièvre has been imprisoned for 23 years for being one of four people, including Dutroux and his wife, who participated in the abduction, rape and killing of six girls aged 8 to 19 in the mid-90s.

     

    News of his conditional release prompted sparked outrage, with several taking to social media to denounce the decision, which his lawyer nevertheless referred to as a “pragmatic choice.”

    A separate liberation request from Dutroux, also denounced by organisers of the march, is now being considered by a Brussels court.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job