STIB bus driver ‘violently’ attacked by youths in Brussels

The incident took place in a Koekelberg, when the driver stepped off the bus. Credit: Google Street View

A bus driver for public transport company STIB/NMBS was the victim of an attack by a group of youth at the weekend, who fled the scene after the incident.

After an argument unfolded onboard a bus, the driver reportedly asked for a replacement and stepped off his vehicle at the station Simonis, in the municipality of Koekelberg.

Witness accounts obtained by RTL Info describe a “violent attack” by a group of youth against the driver after he had stepped off the bus.

“A bus driver on line 20 was violently beaten up by a group of youth,” an unidentified witness told the outlet. The victim had to be taken to the hospital with several facial injuries.

“By the time the police got to the scene, the perpetrators were gone,” STIB spokesperson Françoise Ledune told The Brussels Times, adding that it remained unclear what the altercation was about.

“We will file a complaint with police,” she added.

The driver is unable to work for at least a week, with Ledune adding that surveillance camera footage would be made available to police.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times