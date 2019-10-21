 
Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
Monday, 21 October, 2019
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    The Brussels fire brigade freed a biker who became trapped beneath a vehicle after a crash (not pictured). Credit: Stormcell

    A man whose head became trapped beneath a parked vehicle after he crashed his motorcycle in the early hours of Monday died from his injuries, police said.

    Firefighters in Brussels came to the rescue of an unidentified biker whose head became trapped beneath a parked vehicle after a crash in the early hours of Monday.

    A fire rescue team arrived at the scene of the incident, which took place on Boulevard Léopold II in the municipality of Koekelberg, at around 4:40 AM.

    The risky and near-hour long rescue operations saw firefighters opt to use hydraulic suspension to free the biker from his entrapment, spokesperson Walter Derieuw said in a statement.

    “In order to protect the biker’s head, neck and torso, we decided, in consultation with a medical team on the scene, to lift up the vehicle,” Derieuw said, adding that the biker was also immobilised during the operation.

    Upon release, the biker, whose clothes had become soaked in petrol and engine oil, was rushed to the Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels, with a fireproof blanket placed inside the ambulance.

    Caroline Vervaet, a spokesperson with the Brussels West police zone, said that the man had died from his injuries after his release.

    “He lost control of his vehicle in circumstances that remain unclear and that are going to be investigated by police,” Vervaet said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Update: This story has been updated to include the latest information about the state of the victim.

