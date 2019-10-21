Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich

A plane was dispatched from Belgium to pick up passengers stranded in Munich. Credit: Geograph.ie

A Tui plane from Charleroi to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany, on Monday morning, the tour operator said, confirming information from Gazet van Antwerpen.

According to a spokesperson, the pilot received a smoke detection signal and therefore decided to land the aircraft. “There was no panic on board. Many people probably didn’t notice anything,” he said, stressing that there was no mention of a fire.

A plane was dispatched from Belgium to pick up passengers stranded in Munich. They should arrive at their destination around 7:15 PM on Monday. The cause of the smoke report is not yet known.

The Brussels Times