 
Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency...
Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to...
Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned...
‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says...
Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020
    Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos on tickets face legal action from Test-Achats
    Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to ‘keep the pressure up’
    Dutch YouTubers hide minatures of themselves in Mini-Europe
    Brussels driver flees after hit and run incident with electric scooter
    STIB bus driver ‘violently’ attacked by youths in Brussels
    Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament
    Low turnout for march against release of infamous paedophile Dutroux
    Belgians satisfied with their lives, but financial instability hits happiness
    Child services ready to help children of Belgian jihadists in Syria
    Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars
    Belgium’s Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
    “Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next year
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    View more

    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    A plane was dispatched from Belgium to pick up passengers stranded in Munich. Credit: Geograph.ie

    A Tui plane from Charleroi to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany, on Monday morning, the tour operator said, confirming information from Gazet van Antwerpen.

    According to a spokesperson, the pilot received a smoke detection signal and therefore decided to land the aircraft. “There was no panic on board. Many people probably didn’t notice anything,” he said, stressing that there was no mention of a fire.

    A plane was dispatched from Belgium to pick up passengers stranded in Munich. They should arrive at their destination around 7:15 PM on Monday. The cause of the smoke report is not yet known.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job