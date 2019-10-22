Brussels ring road reopens after toxic spill shuts it through the night

The R0 ring road in Brussels was shut through the night after a truck with flammable cargo tipped over. Credit: Wikimedia Comons

The Brussels ring road was reopened early on Tuesday after remaining closed throughout the night following an incident with a truck which spilt its toxic and flammable cargo after tipping over.

After working since mid-afternoon Monday to clear the road, authorities reopened the outer ring road at around 5:30 AM on Tuesday, with the inner ring reopened shortly before 2:00 AM.

At the time of the crash, it remained unclear when the busy ring road would reopen, with authorities suggesting alternative itineraries for drivers.

The incident saw the Walloon-Brabant Crisis Centre trigger the emergency provincial plan after the truck landed on its side on 2:45 PM on Monday, with traffic completely halted on both directions near Haut-Ittre, in the province of Walloon Brabant.

The truck, which was heading in the direction of Groot-Bijgaarden, northeast of Brussels, was carrying a highly flammable resin, which at around 11:00 PM officials cold be still seen working to remove, De Standaard reports.

Provincial authorities said that after the leaked product was clean up, there would be no risk of air pollution.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times