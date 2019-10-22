 
Brussels ring road reopens after toxic spill shuts it through the night
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels ring road reopens after toxic spill shuts...
Dutchman who headed ‘family’ that lived in isolation...
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using...
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live...
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Brussels ring road reopens after toxic spill shuts it through the night
    Dutchman who headed ‘family’ that lived in isolation for years to remain in prison
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using Facebook
    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
    Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents its first “online” fence
    Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’
    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
    British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
    Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in 2024
    Expo honoring train-loving painter opens at Train World on Tuesday
    Belgium’s Leonidas reports ‘excellent’ results after greater expansion
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck
    Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand €105,000 per day Belgian state does not try to retrieve them
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    View more

    Brussels ring road reopens after toxic spill shuts it through the night

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    The R0 ring road in Brussels was shut through the night after a truck with flammable cargo tipped over. Credit: Wikimedia Comons

    The Brussels ring road was reopened early on Tuesday after remaining closed throughout the night following an incident with a truck which spilt its toxic and flammable cargo after tipping over.

    After working since mid-afternoon Monday to clear the road, authorities reopened the outer ring road at around 5:30 AM on Tuesday, with the inner ring reopened shortly before 2:00 AM.

    At the time of the crash, it remained unclear when the busy ring road would reopen, with authorities suggesting alternative itineraries for drivers.

    The incident saw the Walloon-Brabant Crisis Centre trigger the emergency provincial plan after the truck landed on its side on 2:45 PM on Monday, with traffic completely halted on both directions near Haut-Ittre, in the province of Walloon Brabant.

    The truck, which was heading in the direction of Groot-Bijgaarden, northeast of Brussels, was carrying a highly flammable resin, which at around 11:00 PM officials cold be still seen working to remove, De Standaard reports.

    Provincial authorities said that after the leaked product was clean up, there would be no risk of air pollution.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job