Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot

A driver ran over a woman and crashed her car into a wall inside a Brussels supermarket parking lot. Credit: Google Street View

A 70-year-old driver died from her injuries after being involved in two consecutive car incidents inside a Brussels supermarket parking lot on Tuesday.

The incident took place inside the parking lot of a Delhaize store in the northern Neder-Over-Heembeek neighbourhood, near Laeken.

After driving into the parking lot on Rue de Heembeek at around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, with her brother riding in the passenger seat, the driver ran over a woman before ramming her vehicle into the wall, according to reports.

The vehicle crashed against the wall at a high speed, with both the driver and passenger rushed to the hospital, together with the ran-over victim.

The 70-year-old driver died of her injuries the two other people involved in the accident still hospitalised, according to statements from the public prosecutor reported in Belgian media.

The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, with some witness accounts reports saying that the driver was honked at or could’ve become unwell moments before the incident took place.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times