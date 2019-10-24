Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken

The elderly couple were locked in their bathroom while the armed robbers stole possessions from their home. Credit: Pxhere.

Two robbers locked an elderly couple in the bathroom of their home in Laeken during an armed robbery that took place at around 4:00 AM on Monday morning.

The two robbers, who were masked as well as armed, used a stone to smash open the front door of the elderly couple’s home on Avenue de l’Arbre Ballon.

They proceeded to make their way up to the elderly couple’s bedroom, where they threatened the couple with a revolver, before locking them in the bathroom.

While the elderly couple were locked up, the armed robbers stole car keys, jewellery, cash and a computer from the couple’s home before fleeing the scene.

The federal police arrived on Monday morning.

An investigation has been launched and the Brussels public prosecutor is searching for the culprits.

Local residents say that there has been a wave of robberies on Avenue de l’Arbre Ballon, near the Model district.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times