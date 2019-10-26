Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November

Music, theatre, comedy and poetry performances will take place in the 13 locations as part of the festival. Credit: Pxhere.

Over a dozen Brussels café’s will open their doors throughout the entire month of November as part of the fourth annual edition of the city’s café-theatre festival.

The festival, called ‘Brussels on Stage’, will give residents and visitors of the city the opportunity to experience different theatre, music, comedy and poetry performances in 13 café theatres across the city.

Intended to showcase cultural life in Brussels, merely some of the café’s that will be hosting performances and events are Les Lundis d’Hortense, Le Jardin de Ma Soeur and L’Os à Moelle.

“The festival has been a great success every year. The people who take care of the café-theatres are all incredibly passionate. Their role in relaying neighbourhood culture is crucial,” said Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort to Bx1.

Passes for the festival can be purchased for €20 and contain tickets for one entry to each of the participating café’s.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times