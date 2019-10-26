 
Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre...
No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets...
Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first...
EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds...
Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 October 2019
    Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November
    No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets
    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    View more

    Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November

    Saturday, 26 October 2019
    Music, theatre, comedy and poetry performances will take place in the 13 locations as part of the festival. Credit: Pxhere.

    Over a dozen Brussels café’s will open their doors throughout the entire month of November as part of the fourth annual edition of the city’s café-theatre festival.

    The festival, called ‘Brussels on Stage’, will give residents and visitors of the city the opportunity to experience different theatre, music, comedy and poetry performances in 13 café theatres across the city.

    Intended to showcase cultural life in Brussels, merely some of the café’s that will be hosting performances and events are Les Lundis d’Hortense, Le Jardin de Ma Soeur and L’Os à Moelle.

    “The festival has been a great success every year. The people who take care of the café-theatres are all incredibly passionate. Their role in relaying neighbourhood culture is crucial,” said Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort to Bx1.

    Passes for the festival can be purchased for €20 and contain tickets for one entry to each of the participating café’s.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job