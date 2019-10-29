More youth climate activists to demonstrate in Brussels on Thursday

Thousands took to the streets in October for the third Global Climate Strike. Credit: Evie McCullough/The Brussels Times

Young climate activists from across the European continent will hold a demonstration on Thursday in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.

In preparation for Thursday’s demonstration, the activists will be expressing their concerns about climate change to politicians on Tuesday, at a question-and-answer session in the European Parliament, where climatologist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele will be present.

During the demonstration on Thursday, the protesters will present their climate plans between 12:00 PM and 14:00 PM to the next President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and to the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The young climate activists have been travelling from Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Germany to Belgium since Sunday in preparation for both the discussion session on Tuesday and the demonstration on Thursday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times