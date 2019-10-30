 
Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly...
Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses...
Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders...
Advertising watchdog condemns Bicky Burger advertisment...
Loose wagon causes train to derail in Liège...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car
    Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses
    Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders
    Advertising watchdog condemns Bicky Burger advertisment
    Loose wagon causes train to derail in Liège station
    Laughing gas banned in Brussels municipality
    Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025
    Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels fire department
    Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites selected for protection
    Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr sentenced to 15 months of probation
    Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace
    Radioactive-sourced smoke detectors in homes will be forbidden from 2020
    Vlaams Belang abstains from EU vote against death penalty for homosexuality in Uganda
    Rare brown shrike bird spotted in Belgium for the first time
    Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons
    Works kick off to transform central Brussels square into ‘city garden’
    Belgian liberal party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
    One of Europe’s most wanted fugitives arrested
    UK to melt thousands of commemorative Brexit coins dated 31 October
    Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner
    View more

    Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    The mayor of Brussels and city officials on a bike ride in September. Credit: © Belga

    The city of Brussels will grant a monthly premium of up to €800 to administration officials who choose to give up their public service vehicles for other means of transport.

    The premium is part of a mobility budget and is capped at a maximum of €800 per month for elected officials of Brussels 1000, Belgian media reports.

    A total of seven officials have already turned down using a vehicle provided by the administration and are eligible for receiving the premium.

    The measure has drawn some resistance from the opposition, with La Dernière Heure pointing out that the officials can already use Brussels’ public transport network free of charge.

    So far, the green party group’s Benoît Hellins, Zoubida Jellab, Arnaud Pinxteren and Bart Dhont have already turned down a car, along with the Parti Socialiste’s Delphine Houba, her Flemish counterpart Ans Persoons and liberal party DéFi’s Fabian Maingain.

    Alderman Benoît Hellings said that the allocated budget would not surpass €800, an amount he said was “identical to the cost of public service vehicles allocated to our colleagues.”

    According to La Dernière Heure, Hellings also added that if the budget was not used in its entirety, it would not be used to complement officials’ salary.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job