Brexit: UK parliament approves 12 December elections...

Boris Johnson hopes to come out from the 12 December election with a strong enough mandate to push through his withdrawal agreement. Credit: Belga.

MPs approved in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s motion to hold early elections on 12 December.

The motion was approved by 438 MPs and rejected by 20. Almost 200 MPs abstained from the vote.

The bill will be considered on Wednesday by the House of Lords. It is expected to be approved, according to the BBC.

While Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party are all approaching the elections backing a second Brexit referendum, Boris Johnson hopes that the election will return a strong enough mandate for him to break the Brexit stalemate and push through his withdrawal deal.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times