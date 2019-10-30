 
A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on...
Brussels Airport hit by power cut, delays reported...
A dozen men found in cooling container next...
Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules...
Man dies after heart attack in police station,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday
    Brussels Airport hit by power cut, delays reported
    A dozen men found in cooling container next to E34 motorway
    Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules for E-bikes
    Man dies after heart attack in police station, arrested for ‘praying’ on the street
    Bicycle theft doubles in Brussels despite decrease in rest of Belgium
    Iraq refuses to put European jihadists on trial
    Brexit: UK parliament approves 12 December elections
    A record number of freelance workers in Belgium are going full-time
    Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium
    Teresa Margolles´ work exhibited in Belgium for the first time
    Residents are helping to decide on details of new tram in Brussels
    Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car
    Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses
    Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders
    Advertising watchdog condemns Bicky Burger advertisment
    Loose wagon causes train to derail in Liège station
    Laughing gas banned in Brussels municipality
    Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025
    Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels fire department
    View more

    A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    The wheel will remain in the Place Poelaert until 19 November. Credit: Belga

    A thousand underprivileged children will receive a free ride on the Ferris wheel on the Place Poelaert on Wednesday afternoon.

    The Brussels ‘Noirauds’, an organisation dedicated to cheering up children and helping disadvantaged children by collecting money in all of Belgium, organised the free rides between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, reports Bruzz.

    The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the owners of the famous Ferris wheel ‘The View’ on the place Poelaert, the Brussels’ CPAS/OCMW, the Public centre for social welfare, and various charities in Brussels, reports BX1.

    The wheel will remain in the Place Poelaert until 19 November. Afterwards, the 55m high wheel will move to Sainte-Catherine, where it will stay for the Christmas market.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job