A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday

A thousand underprivileged children will receive a free ride on the Ferris wheel on the Place Poelaert on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brussels ‘Noirauds’, an organisation dedicated to cheering up children and helping disadvantaged children by collecting money in all of Belgium, organised the free rides between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, reports Bruzz.

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the owners of the famous Ferris wheel ‘The View’ on the place Poelaert, the Brussels’ CPAS/OCMW, the Public centre for social welfare, and various charities in Brussels, reports BX1.

The wheel will remain in the Place Poelaert until 19 November. Afterwards, the 55m high wheel will move to Sainte-Catherine, where it will stay for the Christmas market.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times