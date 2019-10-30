 
Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1...
Small businesses in Flanders fear stagnating workforce after...
Belgium cooperates with Kazakh police...
Culprit of infamous ‘parachute murder’ requests conditional release...
Belgian pensioners increasingly take on ‘flexi-jobs’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend
    Small businesses in Flanders fear stagnating workforce after Brexit
    Belgium cooperates with Kazakh police
    Culprit of infamous ‘parachute murder’ requests conditional release
    Belgian pensioners increasingly take on ‘flexi-jobs’
    Inflation in Belgium reaches half a percent
    A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday
    Brussels Airport hit by power cut, delays reported
    A dozen men found in cooling container next to E34 motorway
    Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules for E-bikes
    Man dies after heart attack in police station
    Bicycle theft doubles in Brussels despite decrease in rest of Belgium
    Iraq refuses to put European jihadists on trial
    Brexit: UK parliament approves 12 December elections
    A record number of freelance workers in Belgium are going full-time
    Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium
    Teresa Margolles´ work exhibited in Belgium for the first time
    Residents are helping to decide on details of new tram in Brussels
    Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car
    Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses
    View more

    Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Most trains will not stop in the Brussels-Midi station during both weended weekends in November. Credit: Flickr/Hugh Llewelyn

    Most trains will not stop in the Brussels-Midi station during both extended weekends in November, due to work on the signalling system making the southern railway into the station not accessible.

    From Thursday evening 31 October to Sunday 3 November, and Friday evening 8 November to Monday 11 November, most trains will skip the Brussels-Midi station.

    Between Antwerp and Brussels-Midi, two IC trains per hour will run in each direction, stopping at all three major Brussels stations. The Antwerp-Charleroi IC train will not go any further than Brussels-North station.

    Related News:

     

    The IC trains between Ostend and Eupen, and the ones between Blankenberge and Genk will skip all three major Brussels stations, and be redirected via Denderleeuw and Schaerbeek.

    Trains to the Brussels Zaventem Airport will still run, in decreased capacity. There will be no trains at all between Hal and Brussels during both weekends, but NMBS/SNCB will use replacement buses.

    The works will also impact the international trains to France and Great Britain.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job