Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend

Most trains will not stop in the Brussels-Midi station during both weended weekends in November. Credit: Flickr/Hugh Llewelyn

Most trains will not stop in the Brussels-Midi station during both extended weekends in November, due to work on the signalling system making the southern railway into the station not accessible.

From Thursday evening 31 October to Sunday 3 November, and Friday evening 8 November to Monday 11 November, most trains will skip the Brussels-Midi station.

Between Antwerp and Brussels-Midi, two IC trains per hour will run in each direction, stopping at all three major Brussels stations. The Antwerp-Charleroi IC train will not go any further than Brussels-North station.

The IC trains between Ostend and Eupen, and the ones between Blankenberge and Genk will skip all three major Brussels stations, and be redirected via Denderleeuw and Schaerbeek.

Trains to the Brussels Zaventem Airport will still run, in decreased capacity. There will be no trains at all between Hal and Brussels during both weekends, but NMBS/SNCB will use replacement buses.

The works will also impact the international trains to France and Great Britain.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times