Unidentified body found in Brussels canal...

Police have pulled an unidentified body from the canal in Anderlecht on Thursday, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The body was found near the Quai de Veeweyde in the outskirts of the Brussels municipality.

“The federal police’s missing person unit has already been called to the scene”, a spokesperson with the Brussels Midi police zone confirmed.

Local police and the fire department were also present on the scene, according to reports by RTL.

The body was found in unclear circumstances in the territory of Dilbeek, the police spokesperson said, adding that police in that area would carry out any subsequent investigations.

No further information was made available regarding the identity of the victim.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times