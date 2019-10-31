Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby

The cause of the baby's respiratory problems remains unclear. Credit: Twitter/Brusses-Capital-Ixelles police

A police officer from the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone rescued a three-week-old baby with respiratory problems.

“We received a call about a baby who had difficulty breathing in Neder-Over-Heembeek. We went there with a team, and the officer in question, who is training to be a police commissioner with us, provided first aid. He acted like a hero,” said Olivier Slosse, spokesperson of the Brussels police, reports Bruzz.

Un de nos aspirants commissaires a sauvé la vie d’un bébé de trois semaines en difficultés respiratoires #respect #héros

💙

Eén van onze aspirant commissarissen heeft het leven gered van een baby van drie weken die met ademhalingsproblemen kampte #respect #helden pic.twitter.com/yglPFkeMSW — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) October 31, 2019



The cause of the baby’s respiratory problems remains unclear at the moment.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times