    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    The cause of the baby's respiratory problems remains unclear. Credit: Twitter/Brusses-Capital-Ixelles police

    A police officer from the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone rescued a three-week-old baby with respiratory problems.

    “We received a call about a baby who had difficulty breathing in Neder-Over-Heembeek. We went there with a team, and the officer in question, who is training to be a police commissioner with us, provided first aid. He acted like a hero,” said Olivier Slosse, spokesperson of the Brussels police, reports Bruzz.


    The cause of the baby’s respiratory problems remains unclear at the moment.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

