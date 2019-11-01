 
Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
Friday, 01 November, 2019
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi

    Friday, 01 November 2019
    Connections to Brussels Airport from Gare du Midi will be impacted by works in the train station. Credit: © Benoit Doppagne/Belga

    Ongoing works in Brussels’ Gare du Midi will see several trains skip the stop at the station, with trains connecting the station with Brussels Airport operating with reduced frequency.

    The works will impact traffic arriving or departing from Midi until 3 November after they started on Thursday.

    Passengers heading to Brussels Airport will see only two trains operating each hour from Midi, and several trains originating in cities like Ostend, Knokke or Tournai will not mark either the airport or the Midi stop.

    Instead, operator SNCB/NMBS has put connections in Gare du North in place for passengers on those trains who are travelling to or from Brussels Airport.

    The works will also see some trains completely scrapped and replaced by relay buses, such as the Brussels-Halle line.

    The SNCB is working on modernising the station’s signalling system and will apply similar adjustments to rail traffic on the weekend of 11 November.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

