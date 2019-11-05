Man (19) dies at wedding after fight over stolen cap leads to stabbing

The stabbing happened at a wedding that took place in the Stapelhuisstraat. Credit: Google Street View

A young man (19) died from stab wounds after a fight about a stolen cap got out of hand at a wedding in Brussels during the weekend.

The victim decided to confront another guest at the wedding about a cap he thought the other man had stolen from him several days earlier. The confrontation turned into a fight, which escalated when the perpetrator drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times, including in the neck, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The emergency services arrived at the scene on the Stapelhuisstraat, where the wedding took place, but were unable to save the victim. Just before the young man died, he identified the perpetrator, as did some witnesses.

“The public prosecutor has appointed an investigating judge. The young man has already been brought before the court and is arrested for murder,” said Stephanie Lagasse of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times