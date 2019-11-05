 
Man (19) dies at wedding after fight over stolen cap leads to stabbing
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
Latest News:
Man (19) dies at wedding after fight over...
Breast cancer remains the most common cancer amoung...
Hockey coach (44) convicted for rape of male...
Scout leader convicted of branding three children during...
People from Flanders and Brussels better at English...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    Man (19) dies at wedding after fight over stolen cap leads to stabbing
    Breast cancer remains the most common cancer amoung women in Belgium
    Hockey coach (44) convicted for rape of male minors in Leuven
    Scout leader convicted of branding three children during initiation ceremony
    People from Flanders and Brussels better at English than Walloons
    E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised
    Belgian IS follower arrested after crossing into Turkey
    Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at fries factory
    Children pulled alive from pond in Namur, one woman still missing
    Spontaneous De Lijn strike causes disruption in Brussels outskirts
    Post office to cut back deliveries of non-priority mail
    Huawei to spend $40 billion on supplies from Europe to offset US ban
    Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury
    Accomplice to Brussels Jewish museum attacker gets 18 years in jail
    Majority of employees are inactive before retiring
    Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than originally estimated
    Trial on genocidal killing of Belgian-Rwandan family kicks off in Brussels
    Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    View more

    Man (19) dies at wedding after fight over stolen cap leads to stabbing

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    The stabbing happened at a wedding that took place in the Stapelhuisstraat. Credit: Google Street View

    A young man (19) died from stab wounds after a fight about a stolen cap got out of hand at a wedding in Brussels during the weekend.

    The victim decided to confront another guest at the wedding about a cap he thought the other man had stolen from him several days earlier. The confrontation turned into a fight, which escalated when the perpetrator drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times, including in the neck, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The emergency services arrived at the scene on the Stapelhuisstraat, where the wedding took place, but were unable to save the victim. Just before the young man died, he identified the perpetrator, as did some witnesses.

    “The public prosecutor has appointed an investigating judge. The young man has already been brought before the court and is arrested for murder,” said Stephanie Lagasse of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job