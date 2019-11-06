Two seriously injured, one freed from flaming car after head-on collision in Flanders

Bystanders assisted one of the drivers, who was trapped in her flaming vehicle after the crash. Credit: Google Street View

Two drivers were seriously injured on Tuesday evening after being involved in a serious head-on crash on the motorway which saw one of the vehicles erupt into flames.

The crash took place when the driver of an Opel Astra collided head-on with a Renault Scenic on the national Gentsesteenweg highway, near the town of Asse, northeast of Brussels.

The strong blow caused the engine compartment of the Opel Astra to burst into flames while the driver was still inside, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Some bystanders stepped in to help the trapped driver while others attempted to extinguish the flames using several fire extinguishers, with the firefighters completely quenching the fire on arrival.

The two victims, two women aged 30 and 80, were rushed to hospitals in Brussels and in Asse with serious injuries, HLN reports.

The road was completely shut down to incoming vehicles due to the crash, which took place at around 8:00 P.M., with authorities sending out an expert to assess the scene of the crash and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times