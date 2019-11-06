 
Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Latest News:
Very warm weather during pregnancy can ‘age’ babies’...
Farmers worry over price wars as Jumbo supermarkets...
About 150 people attempt to murder their (former)...
Body of woman found in Namur pond is...
‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    Very warm weather during pregnancy can ‘age’ babies’ genes
    Farmers worry over price wars as Jumbo supermarkets open in Belgium
    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
    Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children
    ‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of minor and string of violent crimes
    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
    Gender pay gap in Belgium decreases by €3
    Brazilian indigenous leaders ask Belgium to stop ‘blood-soaked’ Amazonian imports
    Ryanair denies claims structural cracking grounded three planes
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Belgian Botanic Garden faces criticism over deer culling
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities to live for LGBTQ acceptance around the world
    Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin
    Concertgoers tricked: ‘exclusive ticket’ experiment sees Belgians gladly sharing private information
    Man (54) dead after fatal stabbing in Antwerp tailors shop
    Qatar Airways operates 9-minute flights between Maastricht and Liège
    Security upgrade to Royal Family’s country retreat nears €700,000
    View more

    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels

    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    A wharf crane hit into a building near the canal quays in the north of Brussels on Wednesday. Credit: Needpix.com

    A number of offices were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a construction crane hit a building near the canal quays in the north of Brussels.

    When the crane hit the building, located on the corner of Quai de Willebroeck and the Rue de la Dyle in Brussels, it dislodged several bricks and caused them to fall onto the public road below.

    The Brussels fire brigade arrived on the scene at 1:50 PM.

    Although a number of bricks fell, nobody was injured.

    The offices on the side of the building that was hit by the crane were evacuated. Rue de la Dyle and one lane on Quai de Willebroeck were closed to traffic.

    After clearing up any loose bricks that were left on the building, the Brussels fire brigade left the scene at around 3:30 PM, said spokesperson for the Brussels fire department Walter Derieuw, explains BX1.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job