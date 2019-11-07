 
STIB's old orange ticket machines to be sold as key cabinets
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    STIB’s old orange ticket machines to be sold as key cabinets

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    The ticket machines were stripped of their internal components and thoroughly cleaned. Credit: STIB

    The old orange ticket validating machines of public transport company STIB will soon serve as key cabinets in people’s homes.

    3,700 machines had been taken out of service in 2016, and will now get a second life. In a first test phase, 300 of the retro machines were remodelled to be sold. It became such a success that STIB issued a governmental contract, reports Bruzz.

    The sheltered workplace l’Ouvroir, that has been giving jobs to people with a disability since 1927, accepted the assignment. The ticket machines were stripped of their internal components and thoroughly cleaned. With small wooden planks inside, a new shape was created. On one side of the cabinet, keys can be hung, and the other side has room for pictures or mail behind elastic bands.

    “This shows how anchored STIB is in the hearts and lives of the people of Brussels. However, we are most proud of the ecological and social dimension this project has gotten thanks to a great collaboration between Brussels’ partners,” said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of STIB, reports VRT NWS.

    The key cabinets cost €84 and will be for sale starting from 13 November.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

