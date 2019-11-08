 
Sex worker beaten in second incident on same Brussels street
Friday, 08 November, 2019
    Sex worker beaten in second incident on same Brussels street

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    A man broke into a sex worker's home, beat her and stole cash from her before fleeing in a car. Credit: Google Street View

    Police are working to track down a man who broke into a sex worker’s home and attacked her, marking the second time a sex worker is assaulted in Brussels in the space of one week.

    The attack took place in the Schaerbeek portion of Rue Linné, at around 6:00 A.M. on Thursday, when an unidentified man broke into the sex worker’s home.

    The man threatened the woman with a knife, dealing blows to her before fleeing the home by car with cash, with the woman later taken to the hospital Bruzz reports.

    The incident took place one week after one man in the Saint-Josse portion of the same street attacked a 63-year-old sex worker, breaking her arm, on 1 November.

    An investigation was launched following the first assault in order to track down the attacker, with police saying both attacks were being treated as separate incidents.

    “There is no link between the two cases, their modus operandi are completely different,” police zone spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker told the outlet.

    Both attacks on Rue Linné, the reputed red-light district in Brussels, come after a 17-year-old man stabbed a sex worker to death there, sparking protests for safer working conditions in the sector.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

