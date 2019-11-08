 
Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Man sets himself on fire in front of...
Taxi drivers’ strike planned for November 26 is...
Belgium named as the happiest country in the...
Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide...
Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution...
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    The man set himself on fire in front of the Palace of Justice. Credit: Wikipedia

    A man set himself on fire in front of the Brussels’ Palace of Justice, in the early hours of Friday.

    “We got the call last night at about 3:30 AM and immediately send out a fire engine and an ambulance. The fire engine got there first and the fire was put out by the time the ambulance arrived,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels’ fire brigade, to The Brussels Times.

    The man was first transferred to the UMC Sint-Pieter, and afterwards to the burn centre in Neder-Over-Heembeek, where he is being held in a medically induced coma.

    The man was “in acute psychological suffering,” according to the Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office, reports Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

