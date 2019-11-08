Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice

The man set himself on fire in front of the Palace of Justice. Credit: Wikipedia

A man set himself on fire in front of the Brussels’ Palace of Justice, in the early hours of Friday.

“We got the call last night at about 3:30 AM and immediately send out a fire engine and an ambulance. The fire engine got there first and the fire was put out by the time the ambulance arrived,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels’ fire brigade, to The Brussels Times.

The man was first transferred to the UMC Sint-Pieter, and afterwards to the burn centre in Neder-Over-Heembeek, where he is being held in a medically induced coma.

The man was “in acute psychological suffering,” according to the Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times