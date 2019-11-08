Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager

These incidents come after a manager of the chain sports store in Liège was recorded calling employees of the store “macaques”. Credit: Jeff Djevdet/Flickr

Four JD Sports stores have been looted during the last week by several smalls groups of young people after a manager of the Liège sports store was recorded making racist remarks over two weeks ago.

Four stores of the JD Sports chain were looted by groups of about ten young people, who rush into the shops right before closing time and grab products before rushing out again. The incidents were filmed, and the videos were put online.

In Belgium, the Brussels store on the Rue de Neuve and another one in Liège were looted. In the same week, the same thing happened in a store in London, and on Thursday night in Amsterdam as well, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

These incidents come after a manager of the chain sports store in Liège was recorded calling employees of the store “macaques” (a kind of monkey) on 23 October, a move which sparked condemnation online.

JD Sports has since confirmed on its Facebook page that the manager in question no longer works there. “We cannot tolerate any form of discrimination,” the company said.

“Society no longer allows this form of discrimination,” said Unia, the centre for equal opportunities, reports De Standaard. “We proactively opened an investigation and have already received several complaints,” they added.

“This is a time for the company to reflect on its procedures. The company should seize this opportunity to change things so that they will not happen again in the future,” Unia added.

On Saturday at 3:00 PM, a solidarity demonstration in front of Médiacité in Liège will be held.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times