 
Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award...
Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit...
Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks...
Belgium to update emergency calls service from early...
Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
    Taxi drivers’ strike planned for 26 November is cancelled
    Belgium named as the happiest country in the EU
    Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide trial in Belgium
    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
    Contagious virus infects 100 elementary school children in Flanders
    Eco-friendly cars in Brussels cost up to €5,000 more than in Flanders
    Measles on the rise in Belgium and across Europe
    View more

    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    These incidents come after a manager of the chain sports store in Liège was recorded calling employees of the store “macaques”. Credit: Jeff Djevdet/Flickr

    Four JD Sports stores have been looted during the last week by several smalls groups of young people after a manager of the Liège sports store was recorded making racist remarks over two weeks ago.

    Four stores of the JD Sports chain were looted by groups of about ten young people, who rush into the shops right before closing time and grab products before rushing out again. The incidents were filmed, and the videos were put online.

    In Belgium, the Brussels store on the Rue de Neuve and another one in Liège were looted. In the same week, the same thing happened in a store in London, and on Thursday night in Amsterdam as well, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    These incidents come after a manager of the chain sports store in Liège was recorded calling employees of the store “macaques” (a kind of monkey) on 23 October, a move which sparked condemnation online.

    JD Sports has since confirmed on its Facebook page that the manager in question no longer works there. “We cannot tolerate any form of discrimination,” the company said.

    “Society no longer allows this form of discrimination,” said Unia, the centre for equal opportunities, reports De Standaard. “We proactively opened an investigation and have already received several complaints,” they added.

    “This is a time for the company to reflect on its procedures. The company should seize this opportunity to change things so that they will not happen again in the future,” Unia added.

    On Saturday at 3:00 PM, a solidarity demonstration in front of Médiacité in Liège will be held.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job