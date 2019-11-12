Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in school bathroom

The girl was unable to open the door of the bathroom stall she was in. Credit: Pexels

The Brussels fire brigade has freed a girl (7) from a school bathroom on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was unable to open the door of the bathroom stall she was in and decided to crawl underneath the partition between two stalls to get out.

However, while attempting that, she got stuck between the partition and the floor. After some unsuccessful attempts to free the little girl, the teachers decided to call the fire brigade.

“The fire brigade removed some screws and could lift the partition by using lifting cushions to free the girl,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels fire brigade to the Brussels Times. “Fortunately, the girl was not hurt and did not need to be taken to the hospital,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times