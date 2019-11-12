 
Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in school bathroom
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
Latest News:
Policemen receive award for saving drowning person from...
Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in...
Expulsion of violent youth from Belgian shelter faces...
A stolen Suzuki, Halloween masks and a fake...
Brussels Beer Project launches first non-alcoholic Belgian craft...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    Policemen receive award for saving drowning person from the icy waters of the Sambre
    Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in school bathroom
    Expulsion of violent youth from Belgian shelter faces criticism
    A stolen Suzuki, Halloween masks and a fake gun: 5 robberies in 10 days by Belgians in France
    Brussels Beer Project launches first non-alcoholic Belgian craft beer
    Belgian boy (9) youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree
    Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out
    Court strikes down appeal by jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality
    The finalists for the 2019 Women’s World Athlete of the Year have been revealed
    Belgium lags far behind in pneumonia vaccination for those at high risk
    Girl (13) beaten up and kicked while other pupils filmed at school gate in Antwerp
    As talks fail, the De Lijn strike continues
    Don’t rule out snow this week, IRM says
    Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia Day
    Brussels frites shop first to earn sustainable Good Food label
    Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips
    Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in
    What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?
    EURO 2020: Red Devils prepare for the last two qualifying matches
    British Labour hit by a cyber-attack as elections approach
    View more

    Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in school bathroom

    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    The girl was unable to open the door of the bathroom stall she was in. Credit: Pexels

    The Brussels fire brigade has freed a girl (7) from a school bathroom on Tuesday afternoon.

    The girl was unable to open the door of the bathroom stall she was in and decided to crawl underneath the partition between two stalls to get out.

    However, while attempting that, she got stuck between the partition and the floor. After some unsuccessful attempts to free the little girl, the teachers decided to call the fire brigade.

    “The fire brigade removed some screws and could lift the partition by using lifting cushions to free the girl,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels fire brigade to the Brussels Times. “Fortunately, the girl was not hurt and did not need to be taken to the hospital,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job