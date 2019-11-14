 
Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim...
International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout...
Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to...
Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years...
GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
    International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout
    Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to Belgium
    Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years
    GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament
    Throwing cigarette butts on the streets in Brussels to be punished by €200 fine
    Doctors demand e-cigarette ban after first suspected death in Belgium
    Nearly 3,200 homeless will be kept off Brussels streets this winter
    The giant pandas twins of Pairi Daiza introduced to the world
    Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in East Flanders province, investigation opened
    17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early from Hong Kong as unrest continues
    In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change from 2020?
    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
    Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts
    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
    Brexit: ‘the true end of the British Empire’
    Old Brussels metro cars put travellers in danger, but remain in use
    Uninformed travellers will be given access to new app on vaccinations, health risks and disease outbreaks
    Brussels schools are falling apart
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
    View more

    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait

    Thursday, 14 November 2019

    After ten years of renovation works and postponements, the swimming pool in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will open its doors to the public on Friday.

    Emir Kir, the mayor of the municipality, announced the opening of the pool in a video on Facebook on Thursday.

    Originally, the opening of the pool would take place in February 2019, but it was postponed to mid-July for technical reasons. That deadline was again not met, and extended to September.

    “The municipality has charged extra works between 2016 and 2019 up to seven times,” said Frederic Roekens from the municipality council, reports Bruzz. In 2016, a contractor was appointed for a renovation sum of €2.3 million euros. “In the end, the total cost of the pool is more about €6.4 million,” Roekens added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job