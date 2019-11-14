Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait

After ten years of renovation works and postponements, the swimming pool in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will open its doors to the public on Friday.

Emir Kir, the mayor of the municipality, announced the opening of the pool in a video on Facebook on Thursday.

Originally, the opening of the pool would take place in February 2019, but it was postponed to mid-July for technical reasons. That deadline was again not met, and extended to September.

“The municipality has charged extra works between 2016 and 2019 up to seven times,” said Frederic Roekens from the municipality council, reports Bruzz. In 2016, a contractor was appointed for a renovation sum of €2.3 million euros. “In the end, the total cost of the pool is more about €6.4 million,” Roekens added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times