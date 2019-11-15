 
Lime e-scooter users travel 3.5 million kilometres during company’s first year in Brussels
Friday, 15 November, 2019
    Lime e-scooter users travel 3.5 million kilometres during company's first year in Brussels
    Lime e-scooter users travel 3.5 million kilometres during company’s first year in Brussels

    The e-scooters are mainly used for the so-called 'last kilometre'. Credit: Sam Nelson/The Brussels Times

    The 265,000 Brussels’ Lime users travelled a distance of 3.5 million kilometres during the brand’s first year in Brussels.

    About 1.500 Lime e-scooters are spread across all of the Brussels Region, according to figures the company revealed. The e-scooters have made over two million rides, which lasted an average of seven minutes over a distance of 1.2 kilometres. The European Quarter, the centre and the Châtelein Quarter proved to be the most popular zones for Lime users, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “By being present in the 19 municipalities of Brussels and all crucial places in the city, Lime is the only player that makes its services available to all inhabitants of Brussels,” said Benjamin Barnathan from Lime, reports Bruzz.

    When Lime appeared in Brussels, the company was the first offering an e-scooter sharing system in the Region. The scooters are mostly used for the so-called “last kilometre” between the public transport stop where people get off and their homes.

    The company has helped to save over 1,922 tonnes of CO2 in the last year, and has replaced between 1,500 and 2,000 cars in Brussels every day, according to data from the company.

    However, research has shown that e-scooters are not as green as is generally assumed. The production and maintenance of the scooters is especially polluting, as e-scooters have a short lifespan and need to be produced or repaired more often, which in turn emits a lot of CO2.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

