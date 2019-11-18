 
Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The chairman of the Dutch-speaking Business Court in Brussels shared several photos depicting mice. Credit: Twitter/Gaby Van den Bossche

    The chairman of the Dutch-speaking Business Court in Brussels shared several photos depicting mice running around on the desks of the magistrates.

    Gaby Van den Bossche, the chairman, tweeted three pictures of mice running around on the floors and desks of the Law Courts, adding a caption saying “meanwhile in the Brussels’ court buildings”.

    Immediately, people working in other court buildings in Belgium responded, as the courts in Bruges and Ghent are apparently also plagued by mice. Annemie Serlippens, a judge from the East Flanders district replied to Van den Bossche’s tweet with her own photo.

    Translation of tweet: “2 weeks ago in the Ghent court building and more specifically in my office”

    However, the mice are not only in the Palace of Justice. Earlier this month, a video shared on Twitter of mice in a Brussels’ restaurant went viral.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

