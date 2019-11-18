 
‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital...
‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down...
Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice...
Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on...
Suspect of double rape at party arrested in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital deserts
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician
    Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium
    Woman with 1.152 kg of cocaine in her body arrested during cross-border police operation
    Belgium takes home 76 awards at the international Brussels Beer Challenge competition
    First snow falls in Liège province on Monday
    Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide
    Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour would have little effect, Vias says
    Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins
    Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child Focus ‘porn movie’ campaign 
    25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines in the past year
    Belgium named one of the smartest countries in the world
    Belgians increasingly self-medicate due to financial concerns
    Moped driver in a critical condition after a collision with a cow in Wallonia
    View more

    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The ashtray breaks down a cigarette butt in two months. Credit: PuriFungi/Facebook

    The Brussels citizen Audrey Speyer created a ‘living’ ashtray made from fungi that digest cigarette butts more quickly than nature can.

    The ashtray breaks down a cigarette butt in two months, which is incredibly fast compared to the twenty years it takes nature to do the same thing.

    “One of the bigger models of ashtrays I designed, holds about 200 cigarette butts,” Speyer said, reports Bruzz. “It takes about two to eight weeks for the fungus ashtray to digest everything. In nature, mycelium mostly breaks down cellulose from the wood on which it has planted itself. That same cellulose is also strongly present in cigarette butts,” she added.

    Speyer got the idea of using mycelium, which is the network of all the wires of a fungus, to break down cigarette butts when she was following an innovative materials course in London.

    Speyer started her own company, PuriFungi. “It is important as a means of communication. I hope that people also think of the urgency of the cigarette butt pollution once they get to know my product,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job