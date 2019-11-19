 
Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence

    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    About one in two women in Brussels falls victim to some kind of psychological violence in her life. Credit: Pexels

    About one in two women in Brussels falls victim to some kind of psychological violence in her life.

    Equal Brussels, an organisation looking to provide equal opportunities for everyone in the Brussels Region, is raising awareness for the issue during its annual campaign. This year, the organisation is focussing on the perpetrators.

    Research from the University of Ghent shows that one in two women in Brussels falls victim to psychological violence at some point during her life. “It often opens the door to physical or sexual violence,” said Pieter-Jan De Buyst, the Regional Coordinator of Partner and Familial Violence at the organisation, reports Bruzz.


    Nawal Ben Hamou, responsible for Equal Opportunities in the Brussels-Capital Region, launched a campaign #lichtopgeweld/ #faisonslalumièresurlaviolence (in English: #shinelightonviolence) to show perpetrators the effect of their behaviour, and aiming to bring about a change.

    “Most campaigns in this context are aimed at the victims of violence. We start from the observation that if we want to break the cycle of violence, we also have to raise awareness with the men who commit it,” said Ben Hamou, reports Bruzz. “The intention is to confront them with their own behaviour, but with a positive message: if you want to, you can change and we can help you,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

