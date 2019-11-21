STIB user sustains face injury as metro doors open while driving again

A STIB user sustained a face injury after the doors of an old Brussels metro car opened while driving again on Tuesday evening.

One STIB user’s face was hurt after the doors of the metro carriage opened. The incident happened between de Porte de Namur and Trône stations, reports La Capitale.

The doors of old metro cars in Brussels have opened while the metro was still driving before, but this is the first time someone was hurt as a result.

“Someone jumped out of a carriage just as the metro was starting to drive again. The passenger was injured in the face and taken to the hospital, but not hospitalized,” said Françoise Ledune, a spokesperson for STIB, reports Bruzz.

“It is an old metro, but the incident has nothing to do with that. The initial findings of our internal investigation show that this has to do with a human error,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times