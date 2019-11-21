Fraud Alert: text scam claiming to be FPS Finance revealed
Thursday, 21 November 2019
Credit: Pixabay
The FPS Finance warned on Thursday against an attempt at phishing (“hacking”) targeting people in Belgium via text messages.
Fraudulent text messages are currently circulating asking citizens to pay off an alleged debt to the federal public service. However, the latter never asks for payment by text messages, the administration emphasized again.
In case of doubt, taxpayers can always check if they have a debt to the FPS at www.myminfin.be