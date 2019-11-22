Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert...

Breaking his considerable hiatus, Stromae appeared on stage with the band in Jordan. Credit: Youtube Screengrab

Fans of Belgian artist Stromae were given the chance to see him perform live for the first time in a while as part of a Coldplay concert on Friday morning in Jordan.

Breaking his considerable hiatus, Stromae appeared on stage with the band to sing his part of the song ‘Arabesque’ from Coldplay’s latest album Everyday Life. The Belgian artist also features on the studio recording of the song.

“He is maybe one of the best artists in the world and he is just wonderful,” Martin explained in a previous interview with BBC Radio 1. Martin also added that Stromae’s Racine Carrée provided some inspiration for the new album.

Tour hiatus for Coldplay

Coldplay’s Chris Martin previously told BBC News that the band would not tour their new album until they could ensure its carbon neutrality. “Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that,” said Martin.

The ‘sunrise’ Jordan concert was one of two performances in the city to celebrating the official launch of the album. According to Coldplay, Jordan was chosen as a venue for its ‘natural beauty, and the historical and cultural importance that characterize the country’.

