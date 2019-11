Amal Amjahid, a woman (24) from the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek won the gold medal on the Ju-jitsu world championship. Credit: Facebook/Amal Amjahid

Amal Amjahid, a woman (24) from the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek won the gold medal in the -57 kg category on the Ju-jitsu world championship in Abu Dhabi.

Amjahid has also won the world titles in Colombia (2017) and Sweden (2018), and extended her European title in Romania in June 2019.

Amjahid won the finals from the also Belgian Fran Vanderstukken, who won silver, like she did at the European Championships this year.

Maïthé Chini

