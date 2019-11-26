School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak on Tuesday

The school on the Chaussée de Gand will be closed the whole day on Tuesday. Credit: Google Street View

A school on the Chaussée de Gand in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean has been closed on Tuesday after a gas leak was found, reports the Brussels fire brigade.

The school management informed the emergency services on Tuesday morning around 8:00 AM because of the smell of gas, reports Bruzz.

“A small gas leak was found after an investigation, after which it was decided to cut off the gas supply,” Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade told The Brussels Times.

As the school is currently without heating, the management decided to keep the school closed and send the pupils home.

A specialized company will now have to check the gas pipes in the school before it can open again. “I am not sure whether or not the check will still happen today or not,” Derieuw added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times