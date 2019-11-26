Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention...

A police intervention caused disruptions on tram 7 on Tuesday around 5:00 PM.

The intervention took place at the Demolder stop, according to BX1. The tram was blocked, before it could leave a few minutes later.

La perturbation est sur toute la ligne, mais l’intervention a eu lieu à Princesse Elisabeth. ^lb — STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) November 26, 2019

Translation of tweet: “The disruption is over the whole line, but the intervention took place close to Princess Elisabeth.”

STIB did not have any additional information about the intervention.

The Brussels Times