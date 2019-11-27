Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020

Visitors with reduced mobility who wish to visit one of the three museums and tour buses will also be entitled to a pass. Credit: wikipedia

Changes to the rules of Brussels’ Parc du Cinquantenaire will see significantly fewer vehicles passing through, with cars banned from parking in the central square for at least three years.

Starting January 2020, the ban was established to ensure the safety and continuity of the ongoing roofing work on the Art & History Museum, Autoworld and the Army Museum. These three museums, as well as the City of Brussels and the Municipality of Etterbeek, all agreed to the ban.

While this does mean fewer cars in the park, certain special cases will still be allowed to drive there. The vehicles of suppliers, museum staff, emergency services, park wardens and contractors carrying out the work will still be approved at all times.

Visitors with reduced mobility who wish to visit one of the three museums and tour buses will also be entitled to a pass.

It will also still be possible to organise major events on the esplanade, subject to a case-by-case approval from the buildings agency.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times