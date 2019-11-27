 
What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
What changes on 1 December in Belgium?...
Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday...
MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s...
The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals...
Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
    MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s European Commission
    The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals
    Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full of child pornography in Antwerp
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    View more

    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019

    As the month of December begins – and Europe moves into a festive period – some more logistical changes will come into place in Belgium.

    Changes to the way cent coins will be handled in shops, new rules concerning car lights and a former Belgian Prime Minister ready to take up his duties as President of the European Council. 

    Here are some of the things that will change:

    Complete cash payments

    As of 1 December, retailers in Belgium will be obliged to round final totals to the nearest 5 cents in the case of cash payments, removing the need for 1 and 2 cent coins in daily transactions.

    This change in law only applies to customers physically present in a store and not online shopping. What this means, for instance, is that a €4.99 transaction will automatically be €5 from 1 December.

    So how will it work?

    1 and 2 cents will be lowered to 0 cents

    3 and 4 cents will be increased to 5 cents

    6 and 7 cents will be lowered to 5 cents

    8 and 9 cents will be increased to 10 cents

    When paying by card, merchants are free to choose whether or not to round off payments, but must always inform the client.

    Stricter checks on car lights

    Various defects in car lights that have previously lead to a green inspection certificate – with a remark and an expectation to get them fixed – will result in fails as of 1 December.

    Cars will no longer pass if the indicator of the main beam headlights on the dashboard is not working, the fog lamp circuit is not working, the licence plate lights are not properly attached and the hazard warning lights do not function properly.

    Additionally, there will be stricter monitoring of car indicators, both for hazard warning and direction. If defects are found there, a green inspection certificate with a remark will still be issued. The defects must then be repaired as soon as possible, but without re-inspection.

    The stricter rules result from the transposition of a European Directive and are expected to contribute towards improved road safety. 

    Charles Michel gets a new job

    Former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel will take up his duties as President of the European Council on Sunday 1 December. Michel is the second Belgian to call himself the European ‘president’, following Herman Van Rompuy, who held the position between 2009 and 2014. 

    Michel’s mandate lasts 2.5 years and can be extended once. The former Belgian prime minister will take over the role from Poland’s Donald Tusk. On Friday, the symbolic power transfer between Tusk and Michel takes place at the Council headquarters, in the Rue de la Loi in Brussels.

    The European Council outlines the main lines of EU policy and, in principle, meets four times a year. However, the various crises of recent years (the euro crisis, grexit, brexit …) have shown that the number of summits can be many times higher.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job