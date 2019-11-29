Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone...

The street will eventually have to become a car-free zone. Credit: Google Street View

The city of Brussels is planning to make the Rue Sainte-Catherine completely car-free in the long run.

Currently, Rue Sainte-Catherine is a commercial and catering axis between the Sainte-Catherina square and the pedestrian zone, which starts in the Rue Paul Devaux.

The city council will rebuild the entire street over the coming years. At first, it will become a residential area, meaning a zone where cars are allowed but can only drive at a speed of 20 km/h, and pedestrians have priority over car traffic, the Aldermen of Urbanism, Ans Persoons and Bart Dhondt confirmed, reports Bruzz.

However, this redevelopment also means that parking spaces will disappear. “They can be used as terraces by cafés and bars,” said Dhondt.

However, the ambition of the city is to reduce car traffic step by step. “You can feel that today’s streets are too narrow for the various road users. In the long run, we would like to see it car-free,” said Persoons.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times