 
Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they...
Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region...
Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing...
First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by...
Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    Over 90% of indoor smoking ban violations in Brussels cafés remain unpunished
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
    View more

    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    The school will attach a tag with a barcode to the pupils' schoolbags. Credit: Piqsels

    Pupils and toddlers in the primary school at the Saint-Jean Berchmans college, in the Brussels municipality of Jette, will be scanned when they enter and exit the building starting from Monday 2 December.

    The school will attach a tag with a barcode to the pupils’ schoolbags on Friday, which can be scanned when they enter the school in the morning and leave in the afternoon, reports DHnet.

    “It is a pilot project,” said Hilde Gryseels, the head of the school, reports Bruzz. “We hope to get a better overview of who enters at what time, so that we can simplify the paperwork,” she added.

    Especially in regards to after-school care, the system should offer advantages. “Now we have to write down by hand which pupils stay for after-school for what time, meaning who has to pay what. Those are no longer practices of this day and age,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job