Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building

Pupils and toddlers in the primary school at the Saint-Jean Berchmans college, in the Brussels municipality of Jette, will be scanned when they enter and exit the building starting from Monday 2 December.

The school will attach a tag with a barcode to the pupils’ schoolbags on Friday, which can be scanned when they enter the school in the morning and leave in the afternoon, reports DHnet.

“It is a pilot project,” said Hilde Gryseels, the head of the school, reports Bruzz. “We hope to get a better overview of who enters at what time, so that we can simplify the paperwork,” she added.

Especially in regards to after-school care, the system should offer advantages. “Now we have to write down by hand which pupils stay for after-school for what time, meaning who has to pay what. Those are no longer practices of this day and age,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times