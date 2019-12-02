 
About 10% of garbage collecting routes in Brussels ‘can still not be guaranteed’
Monday, 02 December, 2019
    About 10% of garbage collecting routes in Brussels ‘can still not be guaranteed’

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    About 10% of all collection rounds are still not being carried out. Credit: Twitter/Auré Vano

    The protest of the garbage collectors of the Bruxelles-Propreté organisation is not entirely over yet, as about 10% of all collection routes are still not being carried out.

    “Since Friday, 10% of all collecting routes can still not be guaranteed,” said Etienne Cornesse, a spokesperson of Bruxelles-Propreté, reports Bruzz. “The last routes of the day are no longer carried out. As a result, it is always about the same neighbourhoods that are affected, mainly in Ixelles, Anderlecht and Uccle in this case,” he added.

    However, when the management and the workers came to an agreement last week, it was announced that the garbage would be collected like normal again, and that everything would be cleared from the streets by last Friday.

    “We are in the middle of negotiating. A meeting with the trade unions is planned for 5 December and we hope that everything can be cleared up by then,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    Employees at Bruxelles-Propreté have been protesting since 18 November against the scrapping of the current “fini-fini” system, meaning all personnel is sent home once two-third of the trucks in the area have returned to the depot, in order to reduce the number of work accidents caused by rushing staff members, reports Le Soir.

    The garbage collectors started a ‘dissatisfaction action’, meaning that they worked, but only following the rules to the letter. In practice, that meant only taking one bag per hand or only crossing the street where they were allowed to, resulting in many tours not being completed in time, and a lot of garbage bags piling up on the Brussels streets.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

