Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night

Drivers have been warned to remain vigilant on Tuesday due to unfavourable conditions caused by cold temperatures, persistent fog and low cloud in some areas of Belgium.

For both Tuesday and Wednesday night, cold weather will lead to mist, freezing fogs and low clouds, while patches of frost and ice are also expected to form in places and make roads slippery.

On Wednesday, low cloud and fog will persist in some areas, especially in Flanders. The sky will be sunnier south of the Sambre and Meuse furrow and these clearings will extend even to the centre of the country in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees.

The Brussels Times