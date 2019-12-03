Low cost Transavia confirms Brussels Airport flights for summer 2020

The airline previously made headlines after it decided to weigh its passengers before their flight on Thursday as part of an experiment into reducing CO2 emissions.
Active for more than 50 years, the company hopes to attract both Belgian and southern Dutch passengers but also to increase the number of tourists and other visitors to Belgium through its flights. Each year, it carries more than 15 million passengers to more than 110 destinations.
Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen, reports Bruzz.