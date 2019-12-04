 
Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    The child was hit by a car in a busy intersection near the Bois de la Cambre. Credit: Google Street View

    A ten-year-old child has died from his injuries after a vehicle ran him over on Tuesday afternoon, in an incident that took place in unclear circumstances.

    The driver, identified as a 27-year-old man, hit the child as he was attempting to cross Avenue du Congo from the nearby Rond Point de l’Etoile, a busy intersection where trams and vehicles circulate.

    The child died of his injuries after he was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after the incident, which took place at around 3:25 PM in the vicinity of the Bois de la Cambre in the municipality of Ixelles.

    The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, according to BX1, and he was taken to the hospital in a state of shock where he remained overnight.

    The Ixelles-based cycling group, GRACQ, took to Twitter to express their condolences to the victim’s family, calling on mobility authorities to “urgently” take measures to increase security.

    The public prosecutor’s office appointed an expert to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, with witnesses expected to give accounts of what they saw in preparation for a press briefing on Wednesday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

