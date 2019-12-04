Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents

Inhabitants of Saint-Josse will be able to rent one of the 470 parking spaces in the Scailquin car park. Credit: Parkopedia

The Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will start providing its residents with parking spaces for €68 per month, starting from 1 January 2020.

The municipality will take over the management of the Scailquin underground car park in the Madou area, allowing local residents to park their cars there at any time of the day.

“The situation had become unmanageable,” said Mayor Emir Kir, reports Bruzz. “With this initiative, we also want to tackle the extra pollution caused by drivers circling around looking for a place to park,” he added.

Inhabitants of Saint-Josse will be able to rent one of the 470 parking spaces in the Scailquin car park, as the private licence expires in December 2019, for €68 per month. They can park in their rented space 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will also be a night rate of €15, allowing people to use the car park after work (from 5:00 PM to 8:00 AM) and during the weekends. Drivers who are not from Saint-Josse will also be able to use that formula, but will pay €20 per month.

“The rates are attractive, and we have deliberately chosen them. The intention is to extend the project in the future to company parking areas, and other large car parks. Negotiations are still ongoing,” added Kir.

“This decision will enable the municipality to offer a more efficient service, oriented towards the needs of residents, while still ensuring total control of its parking policy by directing part of the “on-street” parking to “off-street” parking during the day, evening and weekends,” said Philippe Boiketé, Deputy Mayor, and in charge of Parking in the municipality, reports DHnet.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times