 
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Latest News:
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per...
Missing Belgian plumber: remains likely thrown into the...
The world halal market will be worth more...
Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in...
Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents
    Missing Belgian plumber: remains likely thrown into the water in the Netherlands
    The world halal market will be worth more than $2.5 billion by 2020
    Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in EU quarter
    Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp
    Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation
    Brussels wins call to host Esports Europe headquarters
    ‘Same sport different sexuality’ Ghent rowers go viral during launch of anti-homophobia campaign
    What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?
    Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected
    Serious road violations more than halved on busy Brussels boulevard
    Belgium must repatriate Belgian IS member and her child, court rules
    Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one seriously injured
    Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl
    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
    Huge quantities of ‘bushmeat’ pass through Brussels Airport each year
    Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude Juncker
    Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night
    Brussels’ peak-pollution levels nearly twice as bad as Manhattan’s
    View more

    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Inhabitants of Saint-Josse will be able to rent one of the 470 parking spaces in the Scailquin car park. Credit: Parkopedia

    The Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will start providing its residents with parking spaces for €68 per month, starting from 1 January 2020.

    The municipality will take over the management of the Scailquin underground car park in the Madou area, allowing local residents to park their cars there at any time of the day.

    “The situation had become unmanageable,” said Mayor Emir Kir, reports Bruzz. “With this initiative, we also want to tackle the extra pollution caused by drivers circling around looking for a place to park,” he added.

    Inhabitants of Saint-Josse will be able to rent one of the 470 parking spaces in the Scailquin car park, as the private licence expires in December 2019, for €68 per month. They can park in their rented space 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    There will also be a night rate of €15, allowing people to use the car park after work (from 5:00 PM to 8:00 AM) and during the weekends. Drivers who are not from Saint-Josse will also be able to use that formula, but will pay €20 per month.

    “The rates are attractive, and we have deliberately chosen them. The intention is to extend the project in the future to company parking areas, and other large car parks. Negotiations are still ongoing,” added Kir.

    “This decision will enable the municipality to offer a more efficient service, oriented towards the needs of residents, while still ensuring total control of its parking policy by directing part of the “on-street” parking to “off-street” parking during the day, evening and weekends,” said Philippe Boiketé, Deputy Mayor, and in charge of Parking in the municipality, reports DHnet.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job