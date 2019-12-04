Father headbutted after urging aggressive driver to slow down in school area

The man was left with a broken nose and cannot go to work for ten days. Credit: Google Street View

A father was headbutted after he urged an aggressive driver to drive more slowly in a school area just outside of Schaerbeek on Tuesday morning.

“Like every morning, I took my children to school on foot, and saw that it was really busy on the crossroads at the school gate. Cars were standing still on the pedestrian crossings, and some drivers started accelerating as soon as they could,” the man said, reports Bruzz.

“Around 8:15 AM, I made a video of the crossroads, after which I wanted to cross the street on the pedestrian crossing. At that moment, a driver accelerated and ignored my right of way,” he added.

The man tapped on the car window to tell the driver that there was a school in the neighbourhood. “The driver stopped his car and got out, came at me and then headbutted me in the face before leaving again, as if nothing had happened,” the man said.

The man was left with a broken nose and cannot go to work for ten days. He has not yet filed a complaint with the police, according to Olivier Slosse, a spokesperson of the Brussels police, reports Bruzz. “We are trying to contact this man. For us, there are two important things in this situation: assault and battery, and the traffic situation at that intersection,” he added.

The Brussels Alderman for Francophone Education, Faouzia Hariche, has stated that she will consult with the police to figure out if it is necessary to deploy a city watch in the vicinity of the school to make crossing the street safer, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times