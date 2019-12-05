 
Drunk Christmas market visitors banned from entering Brussels café
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
    Drunk Christmas market visitors banned from entering Brussels café

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    A Brussels café owner has put up a poster banning drunk people coming from the Christmas market from entering her café. Credit: Google Street View

    A Brussels café owner has put up a poster banning drunk people coming from the Christmas market from entering her café.

    The door of the Daringman café in Brussels shows a Santa Claus hat in a prohibition sign, indicating that the owner would rather not have visitors from the Christmas market come in. “Drunk people who come here to make a mess? No, thank you,” said Martine Peeters, the owner.

    “Just to be clear: people with Santa Claus hats are still allowed. Unless it is obvious that they have had too much jenever and mulled wine, and are only looking to cause a scene. I’ll show them the sign on the door, saying they are not welcome,” she added, reports VRT NWS.

    Peeters also does not want to serve large groups of visitors coming from the Christmas market. “For the same reason: I do not need drunk people spoiling the atmosphere in my café. Additionally, it is too small for groups of 15 people. Recently there was another group like that and all my other customers left.”

    The winter holiday season is difficult, according to the café owner. A few years ago, there was even a petition from the café and bars owners in the neighbourhood to move the market to a different place.

    “The Christmas market keeps getting bigger every year. It is becoming a nuisance for many cafés in the area,” she said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

