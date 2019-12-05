 
Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on...
Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or...
Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020...
What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?...
New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on Thursday
    Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or endangered species)
    Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020
    What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?
    New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to get started
    Four MEPs leave Farage’s Brexit Party to support Boris Johnson
    Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050
    French national strike: rail and air transport will still be hit on Friday
    Germany to ban close-border nuclear fuel exports
    EU adds rebuilding aid to Albania struck by earthquake
    TUI bookings increase, Neckermann prepares for the summer
    Prisoner found dead in Saint-Gilles prison cell
    Record amount of seized criminal money in Belgian state funds
    Hundreds of Belgian students forced to pay back grant paid out two years ago
    Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award
    Anti-Zwarte Piet protestors write open letter to Dutch Prime Minister denouncing his silence on the topic
    Shopkeepers accused of cheating the new price round-up system
    ‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition’ says Walloon climate minister
    Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan
    Doctor wrongly accused of murder wants to bring the Belgian State to court
    View more

    Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Angèle is the second headliner the festival has announced. Credit: Pixabay

    The Brussels singer Angèle will headline the Dour festival in July 2020, the festival announced on Thursday.

    The 24-year-old singer will perform on Saturday 18 July, the fourth day of the five-day festival, on the main stage, the Last Arena, where she performed in the 2018 edition as well.

    “This is the first time that a Francophone Belgian artist will headline the biggest Francophone Belgian festival,” according to the organisation.

    Angèle is the second headliner the festival has announced. American rapper A$AP Rocky, whose act in 2019 was cancelled as he was in jail in Sweden, had been announced in November.

    The festival, which had about 251,000 visitors in 2019, will take place from 15 to 19 July in the municipality of Dour, in the Hainaut province.

    Tickets will go on sale Friday from 10:00 AM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job