Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020...

Angèle is the second headliner the festival has announced. Credit: Pixabay

The Brussels singer Angèle will headline the Dour festival in July 2020, the festival announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old singer will perform on Saturday 18 July, the fourth day of the five-day festival, on the main stage, the Last Arena, where she performed in the 2018 edition as well.

“This is the first time that a Francophone Belgian artist will headline the biggest Francophone Belgian festival,” according to the organisation.

Angèle is the second headliner the festival has announced. American rapper A$AP Rocky, whose act in 2019 was cancelled as he was in jail in Sweden, had been announced in November.

The festival, which had about 251,000 visitors in 2019, will take place from 15 to 19 July in the municipality of Dour, in the Hainaut province.

Tickets will go on sale Friday from 10:00 AM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times