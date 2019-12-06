 
Man sentenced to 8 months in prison for slapping train attendant in the face
Friday, 06 December, 2019
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    Man sentenced to 8 months in prison for slapping train attendant in the face
    Man sentenced to 8 months in prison for slapping train attendant in the face

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    The man was sentenced to eight months in prison. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels correctional court has sentenced a man who slapped a train attendant in the face to eight months in prison, on Thursday

    The events took place on 28 September 2017 at Brussels North Station when a man attempted to board a train but was told he could not, reports BX1. The train was at the platform, ready to go, when the man ran in and tried to get on board.

    When the attendant told him that he could not access the train, he slapped her in the face.

    Related News:

     

    A police officer in the vicinity responded and subdued the aggressive traveller. The victim was off work for four days following the attack.

    The man did not show up to his trial and was convicted in absentia, reports Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

