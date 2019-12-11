 
The ‘Ommegang’ in Brussels included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Ring Road: Wallonia prefers ‘dynamic speed management’...
The ‘Ommegang’ in Brussels included in UNESCO’s Intangible...
Strasbourg pays its respects to the victims of...
A third of workers on long-term sick leave...
Three 2015 terror suspects to remain in custody...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Brussels Ring Road: Wallonia prefers ‘dynamic speed management’ over 100 km/h limit
    The ‘Ommegang’ in Brussels included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
    Strasbourg pays its respects to the victims of last year’s Christmas Market terrorist attack
    A third of workers on long-term sick leave would return to work earlier
    Three 2015 terror suspects to remain in custody for another two months
    Supermarket chain ALDI recalls Advent calendars due to little trumpet choking hazard
    Will Belgium have a white Christmas this year?
    Boris Johnson to be represented by Charles Michel at the EU Summit
    Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp
    Police searches for man who tried to drag woman into bathroom stall in Antwerp
    Brussels university to close Chinese-funded institute after espionage accusations
    10 Brussels squares that should be car-free
    TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights
    Police discover seven cannabis plantations during 14 drug raids across Brussels
    Facebook users help compile an insiders’ guide to Brussels
    Child abuse reports on the increase in Belgium
    Belgian plastic surgeon refuses to apologise for sexist statements during lecture at UGhent
    ‘World without tobacco’ would help Belgians live for two years longer
    Rail unions announce 24-hour strike for 19 December
    Drones, dogs and 50km fences: swine fever alert issued in Germany
    View more

    The ‘Ommegang’ in Brussels included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    The medieval festival is organised yearly. Credit: Wikipedia

    The ‘Ommegang’ of Brussels, an annual historical procession and festival in the city, was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, after the Committee made the decision on Wednesday.

    The Ommegang of Brussels takes place in the city centre at the start of July, and has been organised every year since 1957, but the tradition dates back to the 16th century. It is a festive heritage medieval event that carries a message of peace, and is intended to be unifying.

    It was nominated for recognition on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which includes living traditions or expressions transmitted from generation to generation.

    The procession is made up out of almost 2,500 costumes, banners, weapons, giants and floats. The traditions are kept alive by the guilds, stilt-walkers, flag throwers, horse riders and other associated groups, who train and practise all year long.

    In old Flemish, the word ‘Ommegang’ means ‘circumambulation’, the act of walking around. The name was given to a procession in honour of Our Lady of Sablon, a legendary virgin who arrived from Antwerp.

    The Ommegang was nominated by the Cultural Heritage Department of urban.brussels, and is supported by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job